Antonio Gibson's Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, and Potential Extension

Each season, NFL franchises are tasked with building successful football teams under the league’s salary cap. Between massive rosters, practice squads, and nuanced salaries, it’s easy to get lost in the names and numbers.

We’ll examine some of the league’s top players and their contracts. Here’s what you need to know about Antonio Gibson.

Antonio Gibson’s Salary

The Washington Commanders running back is still on his rookie contract after being drafted 66th in 2020. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,932,636. In 2023, he will have a base salary of $2,742,000 and $286,843 in signing bonus.

Antonio Gibson’s Cap Hit

The 25-year-old will carry a cap hit of $3,028,843 in 2023. The Commanders will have a $225,000,000 salary cap in 2023.

Antonio Gibson’s Potential Extension

At the beginning of the season, Gibson was the Commanders’ starting running back but lost the gig to rookie Brian Robinson. He then spent some time as a kick returner but reclaimed the RB1 spot after Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking. When Robinson returned in Week 5 of this past season, Gibson’s touches were cut back, and his role was decreased.

He ended the 2022-23 campaign on injured reserve, nursing both an ankle injury and a knee sprain. He finished with 546 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 353 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in the air. He will now use the offseason to get healthy and explore a potential contract extension.

If the Commanders release quarterback Carson Wentz, it will free up approximately $26,200,000 in cap space. That brings the team’s total available cap space to around $32,800,000. They’ll have the financial room to keep Gibson on the roster, but is he a good fit moving forward? He would need to be comfortable in a more secondary role, taking a backseat to Robinson as long as both are healthy.