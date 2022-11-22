Are the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Contenders?

The Baltimore Ravens currently lead the AFC North, but can they compete with the NFL’s other top teams?

With several teams proving to be contenders, it’s difficult to say that any group has separated themselves as a clear Super Bowl favorite.

Knowing that, is there any value in targeting the Ravens to rise above the contenders and make a run at the Lombardi trophy?

Below you can find the five teams with the best odds to capture the Super Bowl on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Super Bowl Odds Buffalo Bills 400 Kansas City Chiefs 470 Philadelphia Eagles 550 San Francisco 49ers 700 Dallas Cowboys 1000

Notice that the Baltimore Ravens are just outside of this list, with the sixth-shortest odds of winning the Super Bowl at +1200. The oddsmakers’ evaluation is likely accurate, even if you can make a case that they should be inside the top five. The Ravens can beat anyone in the NFL, but questions about their consistency make you wonder how deep they can go. For example, the team snuck by the Carolina Panthers over the weekend, unquestionably one of the worst rosters in the league. It doesn’t exude confidence when they struggle at home, especially mustering only 13 points.

The other side of the coin is that the Ravens have shown they can play some of the NFL’s top teams close, losing tough matches to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. In those games, the Ravens lost by a combined seven points. If they can play a full 60 minutes, and that’s a big if, they will be a hard out in the playoffs.

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens have one of the most creative signal callers in the NFL, giving them a chance to win every time out. His style of play is challenging to defend, possessing an ability to scramble and rush the ball. With a solid offensive line and a run-heavy offense, the Ravens have shown us why they’re likely undervalued on the futures board.

The defense was a question mark for this team early on, but they’ve cleaned that up with some additions. There are enough game-changing pieces on both sides of the ball that make the Ravens an investible team in the futures market.