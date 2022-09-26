Are the Miami Dolphins a Real Super Bowl Contender?

The Miami Dolphins are the only AFC team that has remained unscathed through three weeks of play, but there are questions about how good they truly are.

It’s not like the Dolphins have been beating up on poor teams. They already registered impressive victories over the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, two teams considered contenders for the Super Bowl.

Entering this season, Miami’s expectations were much higher than last year, while it was also clear this would be a make-or-break season for Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ signal caller. Tagovailoa has performed above and beyond expectations through three games, tallying 925 passing yards and eight touchdowns. There’s no doubt his life has been made easier with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but it’s tough to rain on his or the Dolphins parade early on, specifically with how they’ve performed. It’s understandable if you don’t want to buy into the hype just yet, but there’s no denying that what this team has done early has been highly noteworthy.

What’s even more interesting is looking toward the Dolphins’ current odds to win the AFC East.

Team Current Odds Buffalo Bills -240 Miami Dolphins 210 New England Patriots 2200 New York Jets 5500

What’s compelling is that the Bills were much larger favorites before the early season success of the Dolphins, so you can make a case that both the Dolphins and Bills are worth buying into at those respective numbers. Of course, there is more value with the Dolphins, considering their positive value. However, the Bills’ injuries played a big part in their Week 3 clash, and if both teams have more starters involved, it’s hard to look away from Buffalo.

Will the Dolphins Make the Playoffs? Yes No -390 320

Heading into the season, the Dolphins were sitting in plus-money territory to make the playoffs, and they’ve seen those odds bet down after a great start to the season. There’s no real value attached to their playoff odds, so it’s somewhat of a wait-and-see situation moving forward.

Buy or Sell: Dolphins Super Bowl Value

The next thing to consider is whether or not the Dolphins are genuine contenders to capture the Super Bowl. Besides the Philadelphia Eagles and Dolphins, there hasn’t been a team that has stood out through three weeks. As a result, the Dolphins now sit with the eighth shortest Super Bowl odds at +1600 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, begging the question of whether or not this price has value. The Dolphins have shown through three weeks that they mean business. Their defense has established a ‘bend but don’t break’ mentality, while the offensive line has done an excellent job of giving Tagovailoa time and space in the pocket.

You can ask whether or not the Dolphins have peaked too early, but there’s plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, encouraging signs for their Super Bowl prospects. Even though there are teams ahead of them that project better, there’s still reason to buy into the Dolphins’ current odds. However, their value could also increase if they go through a small losing skid, so exercising patience could also be an intelligent play.