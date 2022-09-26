Are We Headed Towards a Dolphins-Eagles Super Bowl?

Who had the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles as the only teams coming out of Sunday on Week 3 with an undefeated record?

Ok, we’re a long way away from the Super Bowl, but the Eagles have moved up to the third-best odds (+900 @ FanDuel) to win the Big Game, tied with the Tampa Bay Bucs (highest in the NFC), a Tampa team that frankly looks beatable.

The oddsmakers will get no argument from me.

Jalen Hurts (7 total touchdowns, 9.3 YPA) is playing at an MVP level and spreading the ball around with three different leading receivers through three weeks: A.J. Brown (155 yards in Week 1), Dallas Goedert (82 yards in Week 2), and DeVonta Smith (169 yards in Week 3).

The defense has also responded after giving up 35 points to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. They followed up their three interceptions of Kirk Cousins last week (7 points allowed) with nine sacks of Carson Wentz (8 points allowed), who can’t be looking forward to his return to Philly in November.

Of the two 3-0 teams, Miami has the more impressive wins.

They opened by beating the New England Patriots (mid) before their spectacular comeback against the AFC North favorite Baltimore Ravens. On Sunday, they continued their tradition of being a thorn in the side of the AFC East’s top team in South Beach (Josh Allen should give Tom Brady a call) by upsetting the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.

Considering they allowed 31 first downs (forced one punt) while picking up 15 and were outgained 497 yards to 212, the Phins are fortunate to come away unblemished.

Miami ranks eighth (+1600) with their Super Bowl odds, as they are looking up at two teams they have defeated (Bills and Ravens) and the Kansas City Chiefs among AFC contenders. Again, I have no qualms. Would you be surprised if the Denver Broncos (+1900), Los Angeles Chargers (+2000), or Cincinnati Bengals (+2200) pass them at some point?

Like his former Alabama teammate, Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa is making doubters eat their words with over 900 passing yards and 9.0 YPA (9.2) while tossing eight scoring strikes.

Also, similar to Hurts, Tua is benefitting from the addition of a big-ticket offseason addition in Tyreek Hill (317 receiving yards) and the development of a second-year Crimson Tide receiver, Jaylen Waddle (342 receiving yards).

A third team, the New York Giants, has a chance to join them at 3-0 with a win on Monday Night Football against the Dak-less Dallas Cowboys. Most had the G-Men among the worst teams in the NFL going into the season, so their start would be the most improbable in the league.

Even if they get the W tonight, it will take a lot more for the market to consider the Giants a Super Bowl contender (+7500).

