Arizona Cardinals Fire HC Kliff Kingsbury

The move comes a day after the Cardinals dropped their seventh straight game, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 4-13 record and missing the postseason for the third time in the past four years.
Reports surfaced in December that the 43-year-old, who signed a six-year extension last March, was unhappy in Arizona and was considering walking away. Kingsbury had reportedly grown distant from starting quarterback Kyler Murray and became frustrated with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s micromanaging of Arizona’s roster.
Per a source close to Kingsbury, “He knows that it’s not a situation that lends itself to him being happy and successful, and at his best for that organization, which he wants to be. They won’t let him. They won’t let him be great.”
The San Antonio native was hired by the Cardinals in 2019 following a successful six-year run as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Kingsbury finishes his Arizona tenure with a 28-37-1 record.
