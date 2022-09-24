Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner is Questionable for Sunday

The National Football League no longer has a probable designation, so it can be tricky to judge what precisely questionable means. Does it mean they are actually probable but are on the list, so the team avoids a fine, or is the player truly at risk of missing the game? In this case, Conner has a legitimate ankle injury and could miss the game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals won’t know Conner’s availability until they announce their inactives, 90 minutes before game time.
Arizona is currently a 3.5-point underdog (-110) to the Rams. The Cards are +162 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
