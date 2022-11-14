Arizona Cardinals Release RB Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin – who started for them when James Conner was hurt this season – that they are releasing him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

This news is one of the more shocking roster moves of the season. Benjamin was solid as the team’s lead back when James Conner was injured. With Conner aging and Benjamin in his second year, it felt like the backfield was his for the taking as soon as next season. Without speculating, it’s hard to believe there isn’t more to the story than just a release due to poor performance. Rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram is next on the depth chart and could be in line for more touches.

In 2022, Benjamin attempted 70 rushes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in ten games. He also hauled in 23 receptions on 33 targets for 184 yards on the season.

