Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Listed as Questionable

Zach Ertz is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website reports.

Final #AZCardinals injury report. No Rondale Moore or Cody Ford. Watt, Ertz, Pugh and an ill Byron Murphy – added to injury report Friday – are questionable. No Murphy would be very bad. pic.twitter.com/buO225GGS9 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 9, 2022

Ertz is dealing with a calf injury that had him, at best, limited in practice this week. The Cardinals are playing the high-octane offense of the Kansas City Chiefs, and they may be severely shorthanded for this contest. Not only will Ertz be hobbled with the calf injury, but wide receiver Rondale Moore seems unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice this week, and top WR DeAndre Hopkins is already out for the first six games due to a suspension. This is not the best game to be limited on offense.