Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Cardinals vs. Bears Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 5

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Cardinals vs. Bears Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -360 | Bears +290

Spread: Cardinals -7.5

Total: 43.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cardinals +800 | Bears +100000

Cardinals vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

Under 43.5

Cardinals vs. Bears News, Analysis, and Picks

This is a challenging game to handicap at the moment. The Cardinals have played without starting quarterback Kyler Murray in their past three games, and his status has yet to be finalized vs. the Bears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Murray is expected to play barring a setback, but he’s been limited at practice to start the week.

The Cardinals have managed to go 2-1 without their star quarterback, but his return would obviously be a huge deal. He’s been one of the best players in football this season, leading the league in adjusted yards per attempt and quarterback rating. Of course, he’s also extremely dangerous with his legs, even though he hasn’t really leaned on them much in 2021-22.

If Murray isn’t limited, this line is too low for the Cardinals. They’re excellent on both sides of the ball, and the Bears are pretty mediocre. The Cardinals rank fourth in Football Outsiders DVOA, while the Bears are merely 25th.

Still, my favorite wager in this contest is the under. Not only are the Bears mediocre offensively, but they also play at one of the slower paces in the league. They rank 25th in situation neutral pace, and their past two games have featured just 59 total points scored. Even if the Cardinals can put some points on the board with Murray back in the lineup, I don’t expect the Bears to hold up their end of the bargain.

