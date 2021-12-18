Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for NFL Week 15 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -650 | Lions +480

Spread: Cardinals -12.5

Total: 47.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cardinals +1000 | Lions OFF

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions Predictions and Picks

Cardinals -12.5

Cardinals vs. Lions News, Analysis, and Picks

I don’t typically back double-digit favorites, but it’s just hard to see the Lions keeping this game competitive. This season, the Lions have played some competitive games, and they’ve posted an 8-5 record against the spread. However, this team is just incredibly banged up. They have some of their best players on injured reserve – including Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara, and T.J. Hockenson – and D’Andre Swift is out of the lineup. They don’t have enough firepower to compete with the Cardinals, who have been one of the best teams in football.

The Cardinals should also be focused, following a loss last week. They can’t afford to lose two games in a row, which would put them in a tie with the Rams for the best mark in the division.

Arizona has Kyler Murray back in the lineup, and he’s been one of the best players in football this season. He’ll be without his top pass-catcher in DeAndre Hopkins, but the Cardinals should still have enough firepower to take care of business. The fact that they’re expected to get Chase Edmonds back in the lineup will give Murray another weapon at his disposal.

Big favorites have also been excellent so far this season. Teams favored by more than 10 points have gone 14-8-1 against the spread, resulting in a 22.6% return on investment.

