Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Model Breakdown

For the fifth time in the Super Bowl era, a playoff game will be played on a Monday night as the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (12-5) in an NFC West Wild Card playoff showdown. Of the previous four playoff games played on a Monday, the Rams participated in three of them.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Game Information

Cardinals (11-6) vs. Rams (12-5)

Date: Monday, January 17

Time: 8:15 PM ET

SoFI Stadium

TV Coverage: ESPN/ABC

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +162 / Rams -194

Spread: Cardinals +3.5 (-106) Rams -3.5 (-114)

Total: 49.5 (-114)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Cardinals +2200 Rams +1000

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Cardinals 31.7% Rams 68.3%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Rams – 2.5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Rams – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 1.5 stars

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams News and Notes

After a terrible end to their regular season, a challenging task awaits the Cardinals. Arizona is just the eighth team in NFL history to make the playoffs despite losing four games in December/January. Over the past eight years, there have been six matchups between divisional opponents in the Wild Card Round, and in those six matchups, the lower seed (the non-division winner) is 5-1. M

Maybe it’s a blessing for the Cardinals to be on the road as quarterback Kyler Murray has excelled away from home this season. On the road, Murray is 6-1 with 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions with a passer rating of 109.2. At home, it’s been a different story where he is 3-4 with nine touchdowns and seven picks to go with a passer rating of 93.2. Arizona, who started the season 7-0, limped to a 1-4 mark in their past five games and an unimpressive 4-6 in their previous ten.

On the other side of the ball, the Los Angeles Rams come into this one feeling good about being NFC West champions even though they lost their final game of the regular season. Under Sean McVay, the Rams have a +150 point differential in their matchups against the Cardinals as the Rams have won nine of their past ten games versus Arizona.

For the Rams to keep the numbers on their side, they will have to rely heavily on the arm of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has excelled against the blitz this season with a rating of 139.6 on those blitzes. Meanwhile, one thing not so good about Stafford is his 7-63 record, playoffs included, against teams that won 10+games that year (2-5 this season). Also, the former Lion is the fourth quarterback in the past ten seasons to make the playoffs with 17+ interceptions. Stafford has certainly shown vulnerability to the turnover in his first season in LA.

Looking at some other numbers, the Cardinals are 19-7-2 against the spread in their past 28 as an underdog and 18-6-2 ATS in their previous 26 road games. The Rams are 11-4-1 against the spread in their previous 16 games following a straight-up loss and 28-13-1 ATS in their past 42 versus the NFC.

