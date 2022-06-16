Atlanta Falcons Release RB Jeremy McNichols

The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Jeremy McNichols, per the team’s Twitter.

We have made several roster moves.https://t.co/XJ0vylgywd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 16, 2022

This is a surprising move given that McNichols saw a fair amount of touches over the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Arthur Smith was his offensive coordinator for a season with the Titans in 2020 which also makes this an unexpected departure. It felt like he had a solid chance to slot in as the team’s third option out of the backfield behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams but clearly, Smith and the team have other plans.

In 2021, McNichols had 41 rushing attempts for 156 yards with 28 receptions for 240 yards and a receiving touchdown. Keep an eye on if he receives any interest from other teams as the summer and training camp rolls on.

