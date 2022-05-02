Atlanta Falcons Release RB Mike Davis

Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz reports that the Atlanta Falcons have released running back Mike Davis.
#Falcons saving $2.5M against cap by releasing Mike Davis — a proven RB whose had tons of success, particularly two seasons ago with the #Panthers, when he had over 1k scrimmage yards and 8 TDs. Atlanta drafted BYU RB Tyler Allgeier in the 5th round.
In 2021, Davis was second on the team in rushing yards, picking up 503 on 138 carries in 17 games. He had three touchdowns on the ground and four fumbles. Davis also picked up 259 yards through the air and had one receiving touchdown but two more fumbles.
Davis responded to the news on Twitter, stating, “I appreciate everything the Falcons did for me. I was able to play for my hometown and impact my community. I appreciate the fans and my family.”
The Falcons will save $2.5 million of Davis’s $3.5 million cap hit but retain $750,000 in dead money. Atlanta leads the NFL with $62.8 million in dead money against their salary cap, which is the fourth-highest total in history.
The writing was on the wall when Atlanta drafted BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Falcons finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record.
