Atlanta Falcons Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

McNichols spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, recording 156 yards on 41 attempts. He also had 28 receptions for 240 receiving yards and one touchdown in 14 games. In his five-year NFL career, McNichols has 364 rushing yards on 90 attempts, 40 receptions for 295 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns in 31 games.
His primary role was as a pass-catching back on the Derrick Henry focussed ground attack. When Henry went down due to injury, D’Onta Foreman and Adrian Peterson picked up most of the carries, with McNichols remaining a receiving threat.
McNichols suffered a concussion that limited his role on the Titans and was released ahead of Week 18.
Last season, Atlanta finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record, losing the season’s final two games.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Atlanta Falcons are +4.5 on the spread against the New Orleans Saints for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
