Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 2

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Falcons +660 | Bills -1000

Spread: Bills -14.5

Total: 44 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Falcons +100000 | Bills +850

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Predictions and Picks

Under 44

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills News, Analysis, and Picks

The Falcons must figure out a way to contain Josh Allen. One of the brightest young stars in the NFL, Allen currently ranks third in the NFL in touchdown passes. The Falcons have struggled to contain opposing passing attacks all season long, surrendering 244 yards per game through the air. This appears to be a poor matchup on paper, but is the bloated spread warranted?

The weather could play a factor in this matchup. Current forecasts call for a cold and windy one in Buffalo, with the temperature expected to be in the high-20s at kick-off with winds of approximately 11 miles per hour.

The weather adds more emphasis to our prediction in this game toward the under. The Falcons are primarily a passing attack and may struggle on the road in cold, windy conditions. The Bills allow the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (and fewest total yards), so they should be well-positioned to limit what Atlanta does best. The Falcons rushing attack ranks dead last in the league with only 86.2 yards per game, so we shouldn’t be worried about them breaking a few long runs a la the Patriots in Buffalo a few weeks ago.

Allen has been a dangerous weapon all season and could lead the Bills to more scoring drives than not against a weak Falcons defense. Still, we believe the cold weather and windy conditions will lead to a more patient approach from the Bills as they sit on a comfortable lead for most of the game.

