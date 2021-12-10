Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Falcons vs. Panthers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Falcons +116 | Panthers -136

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Total: 41.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Falcons +55000 | Panthers +55000

Falcons vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

Under 41.5

Falcons vs. Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

The NFC South will be home to a must-win matchup for two teams, as the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers face off this Sunday in Week 14. Both currently sit at 5-7, and a loss for either would ruin any remaining playoff hopes as the postseason race continues to heat up. Both squads have struggled as of late, each dropping three of their past four matchups. For Carolina, the return of former league MVP Cam Newton has not entirely gone as expected as the team has lost both of his starts. A Week 12 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins partly stemmed from a brutal performance from Newton. The veteran was five-for-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions as the Panthers didn’t even put up 200 total yards in the game.

In half their games this season, the Falcons have been unable to put more than 17 points on the board and have often shown signs of an inept offense in their ability to move the ball consistently. Over the past three weeks, they rank 24th in yards per play, just one spot ahead of the Panthers in that same span. Expect to see two offenses on Sunday that will likely have stretches of constant punting or turnovers that may keep this game from reaching this number. Take the under, even at a lowly total of 41.5.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

