Baker Mayfield Expected to be Named Panthers' Starter
Doug Ziefel
Jeff Howe and Joseph Person report that the Carolina Panthers are expected to name Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. Mayfield began training camp in a competition with Sam Darnold, but Mayfield’s edge in the competition was revealed when he was named the starter of Carolina’s first preseason game. In hindsight, the job has always been Mayfield’s to lose as Carolina went out and acquired him as an upgrade from Darnold. It remains to be seen if Mayfield can progress with a fresh start on the Panthers.
Carolina Panthers Betting Odds
As fate would have it, Mayfield is slated to start against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1. What is surprising is that the Panthers are one-point favorites at home. That is likely due to the questions surrounding the Browns’ quarterback situation, as Deshaun Watson’s suspension has yet to be fully determined. While Carolina may wind up with the better quarterback in the upcoming matchup, the Browns are the superior team in all other areas and may hold some value as slight underdogs on Fanduel Sportsbook.
