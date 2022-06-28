Baker Mayfield on Browns Reconciliation: "We're Ready to Move On"

In the event of a potential Deshaun Watson suspension, don’t expect the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield to mend fences.

Asked on Tuesday about the possibility of a reconciliation with the Browns, Mayfield said, “No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

Although he is still on the roster, Mayfield’s future in Cleveland was sealed following the club’s decision to trade for Watson in March. The Browns subsequently handed Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Mayfield’s near $19 million cap hit has been the biggest stumbling block in finding a willing trade partner. While teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers have expressed an interest in acquiring the 27-year-old’s services, that interest relies solely on the Browns covering the majority of Mayfield’s salary.

Playing through a torn labrum, Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games for Cleveland last season.

