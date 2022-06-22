Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson Passes Away at Age 26

According to ESPN.com, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away at 26.

The Ravens put out a statement regarding Ferguson’s passing, “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Baltimore selected Ferguson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft following a standout career at Louisiana Tech in which he recorded 45 sacks, an FBS record.

“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” the team stated via Twitter. “We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Ferguson tallied 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks across three seasons with the Ravens. He had participated in all of Baltimore’s offseason practices before his untimely passing.

SportsGrid extends our condolences to Ferguson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens at +2000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.