Baltimore Ravens List RB J.K. Dobbins as Questionable for Sunday

This has been the second straight week that Dobbins has been able to put in a full practice, but the Ravens are taking the cautious approach with their top running back coming off major knee surgery. Baltimore wants to ensure he won’t be at risk of re-injury when inserted into the lineup and that he will also be able to remain with the team for the remainder of the season. If Dobbins can play, it is unlikely he would handle his full allotment of snaps. If he doesn’t play, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill will handle the rushing load.
The Ravens will look to rebound from a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. They are a three-point favorite (-105) over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Ravens are -156 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-110), and under (-100). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
