Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Justin Houston to 1-Year Deal

Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
Baltimore had placed its UFA tender on the 33-year-old in May, making Houston eligible to sign with any team until July 22. However, even with 15 days until the deadline, the former third-round pick ultimately chose to make his way back to the Charm City.
After spending his previous two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston started 15 games for the Ravens in 2021, logging nearly 600 snaps, while notching 34 combined tackles, and 4.5 sacks, in what was a solid first year in Purple and Black.
The Georgia native is best known for his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was named to four Pro Bowls, including a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014, a year in which he recorded a league/career-high 22.0 sacks.
Houston’s 102.0 career sacks are tied for fourth-most among active players, trailing only Von Miller (115.5), Chandler Jones (107.5), and Cameron Jordan (107).
