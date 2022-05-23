Baltimore Ravens Sign Naval Academy LB Diego Fagot

The signing is a day removed from the Naval Academy announcing Fagot as one of four athletes to receive permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a career in professional sports. Fagot will have to serve the five-year mandatory military requirement when his professional career is complete.
After the NFL Draft, Fagot spoke about playing in the NFL, “I am excited to get this opportunity to continue playing the sport I love. Thank you to the superintendent, Secretary of the Navy, and Secretary of Defense for making it happen. I can’t wait to continue Navy football’s legacy in the NFL.”
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Baltimore Ravens are -245 against the New York Jets for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.