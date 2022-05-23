Baltimore Ravens Sign Naval Academy LB Diego Fagot

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they had signed Navy linebacker Diego Fagot as an undrafted free agent.

We have signed former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot. Welcome to the Ravens, @diegofagot54! pic.twitter.com/x2mKmauDKy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 23, 2022

The signing is a day removed from the Naval Academy announcing Fagot as one of four athletes to receive permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a career in professional sports. Fagot will have to serve the five-year mandatory military requirement when his professional career is complete.

Fagot had previously posted to Twitter that he had signed with the Ravens but had to wait until today for it to be officially announced.

After the NFL Draft, Fagot spoke about playing in the NFL, “I am excited to get this opportunity to continue playing the sport I love. Thank you to the superintendent, Secretary of the Navy, and Secretary of Defense for making it happen. I can’t wait to continue Navy football’s legacy in the NFL.”

