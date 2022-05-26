Baltimore Ravens Sign QB Brett Hundley

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they had signed quarterback Brett Hundley.

We have signed QB Brett Hundley. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 26, 2022

Hundley was one of the Indianapolis Colts’ backup quarterbacks until November 2021, when they replaced him with Sam Ehlinger. The last time Hundley saw game action was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He played three games, completing five passes for 49 yards. Hundley’s only significant playing was with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, where he played 11 games and completed 192 passes for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tyler Huntley will most likely remain as the Ravens’ primary backup quarterback, but Hundley gives them a little more depth at the position. Baltimore’s starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is currently sitting out of the team’s voluntary Organized Team Activities.

Last season, Baltimore finished tied for last place in the AFC North with an 8-9 record, losing six straight to end the season.

