Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Baltimore Ravens (8-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ravens +128 | Bengals -152

Spread: Ravens +3 (-118) | Bengals -3 (-104)

Total: 45.5 Over (-108) | 45.5 Under (-112)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Ravens +3200 | Bengals +3200

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, and Picks

Bengals Team Total over 23.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis, and Picks

If you’re going to beat the Baltimore Ravens at this juncture in the season, it makes sense to target their secondary. After all, the Ravens lost starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey to season-ending injuries and another starter in safety DeShon Elliott. Over the past two weeks, Baltimore’s allowed an average of 27.5 points per game. Now they’ll head to Cincinnati to face a Bengals team that dropped 41 points on them in Week 7.

Since this is a divisional game, I’m not surprised that Cincinnati’s only a three-point favorite. However, I think the bookmakers have yet to account for Baltimore’s latest injuries on defense. One way to take advantage of this oversight is to play the over on Cincinnati’s team total, priced at 23.5.

I use two different models to project NFL totals, and both of them have the Bengals scoring at least 25 points in this matchup. The red zone will be a vital part of the game plan for both teams in this game. This season, Baltimore ranks tenth defensively in touchdowns allowed in the red zone (52.78%), but that number is up to a league-worst (87.50%) over its past three games. This is a clear sign of Baltimore’s struggles on defense, and mainly in the secondary.

The weather forecast shouldn’t be a problem on Sunday, with temperatures around 49 degrees and wind speeds of no more than four miles per hour. I think the stars are aligning for Cincinnati to have a big day offensively. I’m not sure they win the game because I’ve been impressed with the play of Baltimore’s backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, who’s filled in admirably for the injured Lamar Jackson.

As a result, I prefer to bypass playing a side altogether in this game and back Cincinnati to go over its team total.