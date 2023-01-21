The Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson back next season, Hayes Gardner of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is not a surprise, as franchise quarterbacks are hard to find. The question arose after Lamar missed the last five games of the regular season and the wildcard playoff game due to a knee injury. This was a knee injury that some believe he could’ve played through and maybe would have if he and the team had agreed upon a long-term contract extension before the season started.

That possible contract extension will also be discussed in most of this offseason. Jackson wants a contract and guaranteed money similar to what the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson. The Ravens have balked at giving him that kind of deal, and a stalemate has occurred because of this. The most likely scenario may be the Ravens placing the franchise tag on Jackson and leaving the long-term contract decision until after the 2023 season.