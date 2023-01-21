BETTING Fantasy News NFL
11:41 AM, January 21, 2023

Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson back Next Season

George Kurtz George Kurtz

The Baltimore Ravens want Lamar Jackson back next season, Hayes Gardner of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is not a surprise, as franchise quarterbacks are hard to find. The question arose after Lamar missed the last five games of the regular season and the wildcard playoff game due to a knee injury. This was a knee injury that some believe he could’ve played through and maybe would have if he and the team had agreed upon a long-term contract extension before the season started.

That possible contract extension will also be discussed in most of this offseason. Jackson wants a contract and guaranteed money similar to what the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson. The Ravens have balked at giving him that kind of deal, and a stalemate has occurred because of this. The most likely scenario may be the Ravens placing the franchise tag on Jackson and leaving the long-term contract decision until after the 2023 season.

