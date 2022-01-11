Bears begin search for new head coach

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Bears have requested an interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The #Bears put in an interview request for #Colts DC Matt Eberflus, source said. One of the NFL's most respected assistants, Eberflus also will interview with the #Jaguars on Saturday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

The Bears are also pursuing Indianapolis vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their vacant general manager position.

Chicago is also one of the teams that have reached out to Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to interview for head coaching duties.

Hackett could be a tough sell considering his options, plus he would be moving from working with Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are also pursuing Buccaneers’ coordinators, OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles, and Bills’ coordinators, OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier.

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson is reportedly also in the Bears’ crosshairs for the head coaching position.

