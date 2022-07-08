Bears' David Moore Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on Monday in Gainsville, Texas. Moore was found asleep in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell at 11:18 pm. When local police arrived and began talking to Moore, they detected the order of marijuana which prompted a search of Moore’s vehicle. Officers found a package of THC edible candies and three pistols. Moore was later released on a 5,000-dollar bond.

