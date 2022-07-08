Bears' David Moore Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
Doug Ziefel
Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on Monday in Gainsville, Texas. Moore was found asleep in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell at 11:18 pm. When local police arrived and began talking to Moore, they detected the order of marijuana which prompted a search of Moore’s vehicle. Officers found a package of THC edible candies and three pistols. Moore was later released on a 5,000-dollar bond.
Chicago Bears Betting Odds
Moore’s arrest makes him the third Chicago Bear to be arrested this offseason. One of the others arrested was a fellow wide receiver, Byron Pringle. These off-the-field issues could cause issues for an already weak Bears offense. The Bears already have one of the lowest season win totals in the NFL at 6.5. The under on that is currently juiced to -125 at Fanduel Sportsbook. If these issues linger into the season, it could significantly impact the Bears’ chances to win games this year. So if you like the under, be sure to grab it now before it falls to 5.5.
