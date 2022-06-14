Bears DE Robert Quinn Not Expected to Attend Club's Minicamp
Paul Connor
According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn is not expected to attend the club’s mandatory minicamp this week. There is no word whether Quinn’s absence is of the excused variety. Quinn is coming off a Bears franchise record of 18.5 sacks last season and has seen his name circulate amongst NFL trade circles.
Per Alper, “Quinn said in April that he was not looking to jump to another team, but referenced the Khalil Mack trade and said he didn’t like the term rebuilding as the Bears move forward with a new head coach and General Manager.”
Entering his age-32 campaign, it would not be a shock to see the rebuilding Bears deal Quinn to acquire some much-needed draft capital.
Drafted 14th overall by the Rams in 2011, the veteran has racked up 101 career sacks over 157 appearances.
