Bears-Falcons: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Chicago Bears (+126) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-148) Total: 49.5 (O -112, U -108)
Both teams have featured some up-and-down play, but they’ve performed well above expectations offensively. Neither was expected to be in the top half of the NFL in points scored, and both deserve credit for their successes.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has come into his own, using his legs amid a more run-heavy offense. Over the past two weeks, Fields has combined to rush for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s also an NFL record over two games for a quarterback. Fields has majorly cut down on the turnovers and been much more active in the pocket.
The Falcons have been hit and miss offensively, but when they’ve hit, they’ve done so at a high level. They want to operate with a solid offensive line and focus on running the football. It’s been a little frustrating watching their young talented playmakers not be utilized more, but they’ve still been able to generate points.
In contrast to offensive success, the defense has been lackluster. Neither teams’ defense instills confidence heading into this matchup. The Bears are trending in a better direction, with Fields demonstrating why he’s Chicago’s QB1 of the future. With that in mind, there’s likely some value with the visitors’ moneyline, priced at +126.
Best Bet: Bears moneyline (+126)
It’s surprising to see this game with the highest projected total of the week. Still, neither defense will put up much of a fight, especially with the Bears dealing two of their best defenders ahead of the trade deadline. Both teams should have a ton of success on the ground and have high yards per carry, leading to a back-and-forth affair where neither side can pull away. The Falcons have some nice pieces on offense, but none operate at the rate of Fields and the Bears. Chicago’s quarterback is the difference in this matchup and is a significant reason the over 49.5 will hit.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.