Bears-Giants: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams that have gotten off to surprising starts are set to collide on Sunday afternoon, with the Chicago Bears visiting the New York Giants.

Chicago Bears (+136) vs. New York Giants (-162) Total: 39.5 (O -110, U -110)

There wasn’t an expectation heading into this season that the Giants and Bears would have an opportunity to pick up their third victory of the season through four weeks. The Bears had higher expectations than the Giants, making it clear they planned on retooling their roster to put better pieces in front of Justin Fields. Their defense and the run game have done an excellent job of helping them to a pair of victories through three weeks. Still, whoever wins this matchup will still be viewed as a pretender in the grand scheme of things, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some edges to be found.

Both offenses have been underwhelming, performing in the bottom third of the league, but each side has also been effective in stopping the run and limiting points. Keep an eye on the status of Bears running back David Montgomery, who left the game last weekend with an injury and appears unlikely to suit up on Sunday, meaning Khalil Herbert should get a lot of the attention out of the backfield. He performed admirably last week after Montgomery left the game, recording 157 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.

Even though both teams have had some positives through three weeks, the Giants look a bit better and are the home team, so it shouldn’t exactly be a shock that they’re being backed on the spread. The home side is currently a three-point favorite, and there’s some sharp money headed in their direction, with 46% of bets and 58% of the handle going towards the Giants. It’s not hard to see the Giants winning a close game at home, with Saquon Barkley making it difficult for the Bears’ defense to keep up.

Best Bet: Giants -3 (-105)

Even though neither offense has shown much production through the first month, there’s still potential that we could see more points than expected. With the total set at just 39.5, that’s not a high bar for either team to eclipse, and both sides can pull off explosive plays, despite their offensive inconsistencies. In saying that, there’s some value in targeting the over, which has already seen some big bets. Only 31% of bets have gone in that direction, but 47% of the handle has followed suit, expect the over to hit even if it’s late in the contest.

Best Bet: Over 39.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Giants 23, Bears 19