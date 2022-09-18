Bears-Packers DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK

Aaron Rodgers will be under center for the Green Bay Packers tonight, and we’ll rely solely on his arm to rack up DFS points. That looked pretty difficult, though, in the opener with no help from his receiving group. On the other hand, we’ll be more reliant on a potential rushing upside with Justin Fields as he is coming off of a double-digit carry game. Fields can still do some damage with his arm, but likely not enough to outduel Aaron Rodgers.

RUNNING BACK

The Green Bay backfield will be one of the things we will be watching closely heading into Week 2. The split of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones will primarily affect this entire slate, and we saw AJ Dillon lead the way in the opener. We are looking for Dillon to get an edge in carries over Jones and likely the goal-line work in his favor. Jones should be more of a factor in the passing game with the higher ceiling, but Dillon won’t be discounted as a pass catcher. Patrick Taylor is the third back but will only see work if one of the top two guys goes down.

David Montgomery will be the lead back for Chicago, with Khalil Herbert rotating in. Last week we saw Montgomery out carry Herbert 17-9, nearly a two-to-one ratio in carries that we can expect to continue going forward. Montgomery also saw a team-high in targets last week, even though it was only four, but it shows Fields’s willingness to check down to him. Trestan Ebner will be third in the rotation, but he’ll only have a minimal role at best.

WIDE RECEIVER

Allen Lazard is listed as questionable but is trending towards being on the field tonight. He should be Aaron Rodgers’s number one target and will be a welcomed addition after the inexperience of the receiving room caught up to them last week. The rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will see targets behind Lazard, but neither has high expectations for tonight. We’ll see Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb rotate in, and they’ll have a decent upside for a fourth and fifth receiver.

Last week’s weather nightmare in Chicago doesn’t give us a clear picture of what to expect with the Bears through the air, but we know Darnell Mooney will be Fields’s top target. They developed a great rapport down the stretch last season that continued in the offseason, so he could easily see 7-10 targets. Equanimeous, St. Brown will have a role in this offense, but he doesn’t have the highest target ceiling as the WR2. Dante Pettis is a great deep threat who could turn optimal with one catch on a showdown slate. Byron Pringle and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will serve as rotational pieces, with Pringle being the more significant threat.

TIGHT END

Given the inexperience on display with the receiving group last week and another potential game without Lazard, Rodgers could look Robert Tonyan’s way early and often. A reliable red-zone threat as he is all Rodgers has left without Davante Adams. Mercedes Lewis, Josiah Degurara, and Tyler Davis could see a target or two if active.

Cole Kmet was silent in Week 1, but he came into this season with lofty expectations for a giant leap and could be one of Fields’s favorite targets along with Mooney. Ryan Griffin will also have a role in this offense as the second tight end and will see a couple of looks his way.