Bears-Packers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

The Packers are the popular play at the multiplier spot for tonight’s slate. Aaron Rodgers is projected to be the highest-scoring player on this slate and is priced reasonably at $10600 on DraftKings. Playing Rodgers here is feasible as there isn’t anyone who will likely eat up enough volume to surpass Rodgers at the multiplier spot individually. This well-balanced offense is expected to spread the ball among many guys.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will dictate a large portion of this slate and are both viable options. We project AJ Dillon to be the slate’s highest-owned player since he is underpriced at $8400 and could see enough volume in both aspects of the offense to turn optimal. On the other hand, Jones looks overpriced with his $12200 salary, making him the most expensive player on the slate by $1600. He also features a substantial upside like Dillon, but it is hard to ignore that Dillon saw more volume last week. Both still will see enough volume to be players at the multiplier spot, but Dillon’s price makes him the stronger option.

Both Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney could be strong options here. If we follow the expected game script, the Bears will be playing from behind, which could result in Fields’ airing it out more to play catch up. Mooney and Fields have developed a great rapport that we couldn’t see on display last week, but he could reach double-digit targets, which would provide us with great value given his $7800 salary.

FLEX OPTIONS:

David Montgomery is the ‘other’ running back on this slate but isn’t generating much buzz, given the presence of Jones and Dillon. Montgomery is no slouch and very well could see 15-20 carries and 4-5 targets in his own right. Being more expensive than Dillon is undesirable, but if the game breaks the Bears’ way, he’ll find the ball in his hands a ton. Khalil Herbert will have a role in this offense, and we only expect him to be minimally owned, giving us some value there. However, backing the RB2 on a double-digit underdog isn’t the safest play.

The Packers’ receiving room offers plenty of opportunities to provide financial flexibility in your lineups. Christian Watson could end up being the WR2 behind Lazard in this offense and is only priced as the Packers’ fifth most expensive receiver at $4600. His price will increase as the season progresses, so getting him there now is a high upside play. It is hard to definitively fade a receiver given that they’ll all have a role, but due to price, Sammy Watkins at $7200 isn’t the most innovative play to make.

We don’t have much to work from since Fields only threw the ball 17 times last week. Mooney will undoubtedly be this offense’s WR1, but the WR2 role looks up for grabs. Equanimeous St. Brown looks to have that role in his hands, for now, providing some value to him at $5800. Dante Pettis is an affordable option as well. He has an excellent deep threat ability that can always wreck a showdown slate with one catch.

Even though Cole Kmet only logged one target in the opener, his price at $2000 is criminal. He’ll have a massive role in this offense’s passing game and could compete with Darnell Mooney as this team’s top pass catcher. The public will be all over him tonight, but this is a scenario where the price is too reasonable not to join in on the fun. Robert Tonyan provides a tremendous red zone upside and is expected to see a decent amount of leverage, given his $6800. Out of the minimally priced options, Ryan Griffin at $200 will be in play for a few targets to go his way.