Bears-Patriots DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Mac Jones is listed as questionable for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. Jones has the highest point projection on tonight’s board and only will be the fourth-most expensive player on the DraftKings. He’s averaged 262 yards in the three games he has played this year, with only 32.3 passing attempts per game. On a slate without much talent, putting Jones at the multiplier for only $14,700 is a safe play despite the questionable amount of passing attempts.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the most expensive player on the slate after two strong weeks without a fully healthy Damien Harris to worry about. Averaging 25 touches per game over the past two weeks, that number should certainly decline as Harris out-touched Stevenson 60-54 through the first four weeks. While Stevenson could be the lead back, rostering Harris here at the DraftKings multiplier for $3,600 offers immense financial value and ownership leverage.

The Justin Fields year two leap we were all hoping for has not occurred, as he has only averaged about 145 passing yards through six games. He has averaged nine carries per game for 47 yards, which is necessary for Fields’s optimal chances against a consistent New England squad. We currently project for him to be the fifth-highest owned multiplier on the DraftKings board, which is enticing, but we’d be completely reliant on his leg to carry us to the top of the optimal board.

If Fields has a relatively strong day passing the ball, it will undoubtedly come with a massive game from Darnell Mooney. We saw a double-digit target upside with him last season, and he is coming off of his best game of this season, hauling in seven receptions off of 12 targets. With the perception that the Bears could be playing from behind, garbage time targets could find Mooney’s way, offering value at his $11,100 multiplier pricetag.

FLEX OPTIONS:

David Montgomery is the second costliest player on this slate at $10,600, and Matt Eberflus has given us a reason for concern with his potential workload as he has claimed that he’ll ride with the hot hand going forward. Khalil Herbert, at $5,400, should see about six carries and ideally a target regardless, and Eberflus made Herbert’s potential ceiling abundantly clear. Montgomery’s expense overrides the value he provides, making the $5,200 discount on Herbert look enticing.

Jakobi Meyers will be the most consistent pass-catching option the Patriots have to offer. He’s averaged nearly eight targets per game but doesn’t have an incredible upside that makes his standing as this slate’s highest projected owned player look enticing despite his reasonable $8,400 salary.

Besides Mooney, we’re essentially flipping a coin regarding the rest of the receiving room. We’re looking to Dante Pettis at $5,200 as he provides the desirable and needed deep-ball threat on a showdown slate while cementing himself as the WR2 coming off of a seven-target game. N’Keal Harry also has the revenge and unpredictability factors to his advantage at $200. If active, that could be worth a dart play, as the guys in front of him haven’t done anything to solidify a role.

Tyquan Thornton, at $6,600, is seeing noticeable ownership leverage after a breakout two-touchdown game last week. The Patriots would like for him to emerge as the WR2 and even could be a threat for a few carries.

If looking to play a tight end, Hunter Henry has played 97% of snaps over the past two weeks and averaged six targets per game. At $5,000, there will be an understandable uptick in ownership, but he is much safer to play over Cole Kmet at $4,800 as we wait for his breakout. Jonnu Smith is an interesting play at $2,400 as his role is solidified as the TE2 who has averaged 3.25 targets per game this year. He looks to be the safest sub-$4,000 play on DraftKings.