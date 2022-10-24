Bears-Patriots: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams heading in different directions are set to collide tonight on Monday Night Football, with the Chicago Bears visiting the New England Patriots.

Chicago Bears (+320) vs. New England Patriots (-405) Total: 40.5 (O -106, U -114)

After defeating the Houston Texans in Week 3, the Chicago Bears have now lost three straight games and own a 2-4 record on the campaign, while the New England Patriots have won two straight and sit at 3-3. Expectations were extremely low entering the season for the Bears, who’ve all but said they’re looking to rebuild their roster and add young talent through the draft. It’s hard to say what expectations are for the Patriots, but they’ll be looking to keep pace in a difficult AFC East with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets picking up victories this week.

Even though the Patriots haven’t always looked like a quality team, they’ll enter this game as significant favorites on the moneyline at -405. The Patriots are heavily focused on their ground game behind a great offensive line and are set to see the likely return of Mac Jones at quarterback. It will be interesting to see how much their game plan changes with Jones back at the helm and if they’ll get some of their talented wide receivers back in the fold. This is the type of matchup that the Patriots should be looking to get Jones back in at quarterback, knowing they should dictate how this game goes.

The Patriots’ strengths are their defense and run game, which should be the focal point of their plan against a less-than-stellar Bears team. With running back Damien Harris also expected to return for the Pats, the two-headed backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson should continue to thrive and inflict damage on the Bears.

There’s no value with the Patriots’ moneyline, and it’s difficult to see the Bears winning this contest outright, meaning siding with the home side on the spread at -8.5 looks sensible at -106. That might look like a lot of points, but New England should control the game on the ground and win this game by double-digits.

Best Bet: Patriots -8.5 (-106)

With the Patriots’ offense primarily focused on a ground-and-pound attack, it’s not hard to see them eating up a lot of the clock, even with the Bears’ defense being their bright spot this season. Not only should the Patriots find success on the ground, but they should force turnovers from Justin Fields. New England has a dangerous pass rush, and Fields is prone to turnovers if you make him uncomfortable in the pocket. The Patriots could score upwards of 25 points in this matchup, but it’s not likely the Bears will crack more than 15 points, so there is some value with the under 40.5 at -114.

Best Bet: Under 40.5 (-114)

Game Pick: Patriots 25, Bears 14