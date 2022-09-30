Bears RB David Montgomery Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Giants

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bears ruled out RB David Montgomery for Sunday’s game at the NY Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2022

Montgomery suffered an ankle and knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans and is set to miss Week 4’s matchup with the New York Giants. It sets up backup running back Khalil Herbert for a massive workload after dropping 30 fantasy points on Sunday following Montgomery’s departure. The timetable still isn’t entirely clear on Montomgery’s return, so this will be something to continue monitoring in the coming days.

In 2022, Montgomery has attempted 35 rushes for 159 yards in three games. He has also made five receptions on six targets for 38 yards.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Odds

The New York Giants are three-point favorites against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.