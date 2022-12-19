Bears RB Khalil Herbert to Return from Injured Reserve

Herbert hasn’t played since Week 10 and should be back to make a final impression within the offense in the final weeks. He was stellar throughout the early-season absence of starting running back David Montgomery. With Montgomery being a free agent this offseason, this could be Herbert’s audition for the starting job in 2023. He should return to practice this week, and we’ll likely see him out there this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.
In 2022, Herbert has attempted 108 rushes for 643 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He has also made six receptions for 62 yards and a receiving touchdown on the year.
Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Odds
The Chicago Bears are currently 8.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
