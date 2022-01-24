Bears Request Second Interview with Quinn, Caldwell for HC Vacancy

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have requested a second interview with Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn and former Colts and Lions headman Jim Caldwell for the club’s head coaching vacancy.

The #Bears are set to request 2nd interviews with 2 more candidates — #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn & ex-#Lions coach Jim Caldwell, per me and @MikeGarafolo. #Colts DC Matt Eberflus has his 2nd interview on Wednesday, per @TomPelissero. #Saints DC Dennis Allen is interviewing tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Quinn, reportedly a finalist for the Denver Broncos head coaching job, has interviewed with several teams after coordinating a much improved Cowboys defense this season. He previously enjoyed a five-year tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, guiding the team to two playoff berths, including a trip to the now-infamous Super Bowl LI, where they lost in stunning fashion to the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Caldwell has been out of football since 2019, having last served as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins. Before his stint in Miami, Caldwell spent four seasons as head coach of the Detroit Lions, posting three winning seasons but never advancing past the Wild Card round. The 67-year-old also served three years as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, a period that included a berth in Super Bowl XLIV (lost to the New Orleans Saints).

Chicago is looking to replace the recently fired Matt Nagy, who posted a 34-31 record over four seasons.

