Bears-Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, will face off Sunday afternoon from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chicago Bears (+290) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-360) Total: 43.5 (O-110, U-110)

Neither the Chicago Bears nor Minnesota Vikings have disappointed early on, especially relative to what expectations were entering the regular season. The visiting Bears sit with a 2-2 record, while the Vikings are 3-1 through the first four weeks. Expectations were much higher for the Vikings and despite them not blowing opponents out of the water, they’ve done enough to sit atop the NFC North through September. Minnesota has yet to show that they deserve to be considered an NFC contender, but if they continue stringing together victories, it won’t be long before that comes to fruition.

During the 2021 season, the Vikings registered two victories over the Bears, but the games went in entirely different fashions. The first win saw them come out on top in a low scoring 17-9 affair, while the second saw the Vikings outlast the Bears 31-17. The Bears’ offense hasn’t done much to prove its doubters wrong in 2022, and it’s unlikely that changes against a potent Vikings front seven on defense. With a Bears offensive line that doesn’t scare anyone, expect Danielle Hunter to have his first breakout performance of the season, making life difficult for Justin Fields. The Bears’ sophomore starting quarterback has had little time to no time in the pocket but still needs to work on his decision-making to have a future as a starter.

The Bears’ defense has been what’s keeping them in games, and that has the potential to once again transpire on Sunday in Minnesota. It’s evident Chicago entered the season with expectations of being close to the basement. However, they’ve shown there are still some foundational pieces that can make a difference on any given Sunday. Don’t be surprised if the Vikings play down to their division rival’s level on Sunday, at least enough to keep this game within a touchdown. With that, it’s hard to avoid siding with the Bears to cover the spread in this tilt.

Best Bet: Bears +7.5 (-110)

The visiting Bears have the NFL’s 31st-ranked offense, while the Vikings aren’t too far ahead at 19th. That’s somewhat of a cause for concern if you’re looking for points, but the total is still higher than likely anticipated at 43.5. Three of the first four Bears games have gone under the total of 43.5, but there’s potential for that to change with them on the road and a Vikings team that is much better offensively in a dome. Expect this matchup to be close down the stretch, but for the Vikings to pull away late and help the over transpire.

Best Bet: Over 43.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Vikings 26, Bears 19