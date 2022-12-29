Bears WR Chase Claypool Limited in Practice Thursday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) was a limited participant in team practice on Thursday, per the team’s Twitter.

Claypool hasn’t played since Week 13, but a limited designation on Thursday gives some hope for him to suit up this weekend. The Bears desperately need more out of him in 2023 as they begin their offseason quest of putting more talent around quarterback Justin Fields. Claypool is yet to catch a touchdown in a Bears uniform since being traded to the team back before Week 9. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday as a determinant of his game status this weekend.

In 2022, Claypool has made 44 receptions on 72 targets for 422 yards and a touchdown in eight starts this season. If he cannot go, it’ll continue to mean more targets for Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle against the Lions.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Chicago Bears are currently six-point underdogs against the Detroit Lions on Sunday with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.