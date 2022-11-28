Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season.

Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that WR Darnell Mooney is out for the season due to the ankle injury he sustained Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2022

It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.

In 2022, Mooney made 40 receptions on 61 targets for 493 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Odds

The Chicago Bears are 2.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.