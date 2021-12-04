Ben Roethlisberger expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN. More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ben Roethlisberger has privately told former teammates and some within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the team. Roethlisberger is 17th in the NFL with 2,522 passing yards, and his 252.2 passing yards per game is 13th overall. His passer rating of 88.9 is far from his career average of 93.8. The Steelers could do much worse at quarterback, but there is no denying that Roethlisberger is in decline. The future Hall of Famer has 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Pittsburgh is last in the AFC North. They’re winless in their previous three games, including an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Bengals in Week 12. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Roethlisberger is a -136 to throw 250+ yards against the Ravens.

