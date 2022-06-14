Bengals a Possible Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.?
Paul Connor
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains available on the NFL free-agent market. While the Los Angeles Rams have stated they would like to re-sign the three-time Pro Bowler, there remains a distinct possibility he winds up elsewhere.
One possible destination? The reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Per ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, “Quarterback Joe Burrow recently posted a social-media message indicating that his “spidey sense” is tingling. Beckham responded with a two-word message: ‘The one.’ It’s vague, to be sure. But it’s worth wondering whether Burrow and Beckham, who both played at LSU, would like to get together.”
Florio also adds, “The Bengals have plenty of weapons on offense. But so did the Rams. And the Bengals saw first hand the impact Beckham can have, based on the LA offensive game plan for Super Bowl LVI. Beckham was on track to be the MVP of the game before he suffered another torn ACL.”
It is that injury, however, which is likely why Beckham remains unsigned. Assuming he returns to 100 percent health, the 29-year-old showed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, racking up 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns across LA’s four postseason games.
