Bengals-Buccaneers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a tear over the last month and will look to continue that when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals (-198) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+166) Total: 44.5 (O -112, U -108)

Entering this matchup, the Bengals have won five straight games and own a 9-4 record, which has them in a tie with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. The Bengals’ offense hasn’t been clicking, and it might be tough for them to get going against a stout Buccaneers defense. With Cincinnati having their eyes set on the AFC North, the Bucs still have theirs on the NFC South, which seems to be a division nobody wants to win.

The Bengals are -198 road favorites on the moneyline, while the Bucs come in at +166. On the spread, the Bengals are favored by 3.5 points. Over their five-game win streak, the Bengals have won four by 3.5 points or more, with their three-point victory over the Kansas City Chiefs falling short of that mark. The Bucs’ defense has done an excellent job of keeping them in games, but their offense has been nonexistent, and it’s hard seeing that change against a Bengals defense hitting its stride.

It’s challenging to have confidence in the Buccaneers when they haven’t done a good job protecting Tom Brady in the pocket while the Bengals’ pass rush has been ferocious. There isn’t a lot of mobility to Brady’s game anymore, and the Bucs don’t have the personnel to protect him as they used to, which is a recipe for disaster.

With how well the Bengals are playing, the overall struggles the Bucs have had against explosive offenses, and stout pass rushes, it’s hard to lean in the home side’s direction. With that, laying the points with the visitors should have some value.

Best Bet: Bengals -3.5 (-110)

With both teams priding themselves on defense, minus the Bucs’ blemish against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers last week, this has the makings of a low-scoring matchup. Both teams have been known to pressure opposing quarterbacks, and it’s not like either side has been participating in high-scoring matchups. As a result, it’s not difficult to see those trends continue, with the total set at 44.5. The Bengals should do enough offensively, with the Bucs unable to keep up, leading to the under 44.5 to be a strong play at -108.

Best Bet: Under 44.5 (-108)

Game Pick: Bengals 24, Buccaneers 18