Bengals 'Could' End Up Trading WR Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly could trade wide receiver Tee Higgins for a top draft pick if contract talks become “outrageous and it’s clear the two sides won’t see eye to eye,” per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.
In such a down offseason regarding wide receiver free agency, trading Higgins to a desperate suitor could net the Bengals some legitimate returns. There are plenty of win-now rosters such as the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens, that could seriously benefit from having a player of Higgins’s caliber on their roster. This is all conditional because, as Dehner reported, would only take place if Higgins and the Bengals struggle to find common ground. Let’s see how contract talks go before discussing which landing spot is best for the 24-year-old.
In 2022, Higgins made 74 receptions on 109 targets for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns across 16 games.
