Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Won't Play vs. Titans in Week 12
Grant White
The Cincinnati Bengals will have to survive another week without their leading wide receiver. Ja’Marr Chase was ruled out against the Tennessee Titans with a hip injury, forcing him to miss his fourth straight game.
Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase officially inactive today vs. the Titans.
Despite the prolonged absence, Chase continues to lead the team in targets, representing a 19.7% target share; however, Tee Higgins has surpassed his teammate in receptions and receiving yards.
Higgins has been Joe Burrow’s go-to option lately, accumulating a 30.0% target share over the last couple of outings. We’re anticipating another strong showing from Higgins against a Tennessee pass defense that allows the third-most passing yards in the league.
Still, Chase will move back into the top role when he eventually recovers from the hip ailment.
The Bengals are going for their third straight win on Sunday, and the betting odds are in their favor. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cinci priced as -1 road underdogs for the AFC showdown.
