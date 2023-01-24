Bengals Now Favored Over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Paul Connor
After opening as +1.0 point road underdogs for this week’s AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are garnering plenty of action from bettors.
In fact, the Bengals are now -1.5 point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs and -126 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Of course, the high-ankle sprain to KC’s star QB Patrick Mahomes is the primary reason bettors are putting their money on Joe Burrow and company. While Mahomes was able to play the entire second half of the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was clearly compromised, raising questions about his effectiveness come Sunday.
That said, even if Mahomes were healthy, it would not be a stretch to argue the Bengals as rightful favorites. Cincinnati has won the past three meetings and authored last weekend’s most impressive victory, dominating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on the road while battling the elements.
The Bengals surprised many last season in advancing to their first Super Bowl since 1989. A second straight appearance would not shock anyone this time around.
