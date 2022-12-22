Bengals-Patriots: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals will look to continue their perfect December when they visit the New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals (-176) vs. New England Patriots (+148) Total: 41.5 (O -105, U -115)

The visiting Bengals have won six straight games and now sit atop the AFC North. This is similar to their run last season in the second half, which crowned them as AFC Champions before they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. It might have taken a great second-half performance last week in Tampa Bay, but the Bengals’ offense is waking up and proving to be the explosive unit we expected at the beginning of the season. The Patriots have been reeling lately after a catastrophic defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. New England is still in the playoff hunt in the AFC, but there’s no question that devastating loss could end with them on the outside looking in.

It’s hard to match up with this Cincinnati Bengals offense when you consider the weapons they have, but the Patriots’ strength has been their defense. They’ve done an excellent job keeping games relatively close, even in losing efforts, but the Bengals are a different beast. Still, there’s a reason that the spread is close, with the visiting Bengals listed as just three-point favorites.

Even if the Patriots keep pace in this game, it’s too hard to ignore what the Bengals have been doing, which should allow them to exploit New England through the air and on the ground. The Bengals should control possession, so there’s value in laying the points with them on the road.

Best Bet: Bengals -3 (-115)

With a questionable weather forecast, it’s not surprising to see the total set at 41.5. Three of the last five Bengals’ games have eclipsed this projected total, while just two of the previous five Pats’ games have. That doesn’t indicate that many points will be scored, which could lead bettors to side with the under. Even with the Bengals’ offensive weapons, they haven’t showcased a lot of consistency in 2022. The Patriots’ defense could limit the Bengals trips to the end zone. Don’t count out a Bill Belichick-coached team after a humiliating loss last weekend, so the Patriots should keep the Bengals’ offense in check, even if they don’t come out on top in the end.

Best Bet: Under 41.5 (-115)

Game Pick: Bengals 22, Patriots 17