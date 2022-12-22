Bengals-Patriots: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Cincinnati Bengals (-176) vs. New England Patriots (+148) Total: 41.5 (O -105, U -115)
The visiting Bengals have won six straight games and now sit atop the AFC North. This is similar to their run last season in the second half, which crowned them as AFC Champions before they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. It might have taken a great second-half performance last week in Tampa Bay, but the Bengals’ offense is waking up and proving to be the explosive unit we expected at the beginning of the season. The Patriots have been reeling lately after a catastrophic defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. New England is still in the playoff hunt in the AFC, but there’s no question that devastating loss could end with them on the outside looking in.
It’s hard to match up with this Cincinnati Bengals offense when you consider the weapons they have, but the Patriots’ strength has been their defense. They’ve done an excellent job keeping games relatively close, even in losing efforts, but the Bengals are a different beast. Still, there’s a reason that the spread is close, with the visiting Bengals listed as just three-point favorites.
Even if the Patriots keep pace in this game, it’s too hard to ignore what the Bengals have been doing, which should allow them to exploit New England through the air and on the ground. The Bengals should control possession, so there’s value in laying the points with them on the road.
Best Bet: Bengals -3 (-115)
With a questionable weather forecast, it’s not surprising to see the total set at 41.5. Three of the last five Bengals’ games have eclipsed this projected total, while just two of the previous five Pats’ games have. That doesn’t indicate that many points will be scored, which could lead bettors to side with the under. Even with the Bengals’ offensive weapons, they haven’t showcased a lot of consistency in 2022. The Patriots’ defense could limit the Bengals trips to the end zone. Don’t count out a Bill Belichick-coached team after a humiliating loss last weekend, so the Patriots should keep the Bengals’ offense in check, even if they don’t come out on top in the end.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.