Bengals QB Joe Burrow (Knee) Exits Game With Injury Vs. Chiefs

Burrow took a shot after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter but only missed a kneel and a spike at the goal line to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired. He did mention in his post-game interview that he feels “good enough” even though he missed those final two plays. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen took the final two snaps but based on Burrow’s body language following and his words from the interview, it doesn’t seem to be anything too serious.
The second-year quarterback completed 30 of his 39 passes for 446 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in the 34-31 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI Odds
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently +1900 to win Super Bowl LVI on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
