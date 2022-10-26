Bengals QB Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

According to NFL.com, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. Burrow had one of the best games of his career in Week 7, completing 34-of-42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns in Cincy’s 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old also made an impact with his legs, rushing for 20 yards and an additional score.

“We threw a lot of looks at him, and he just knows where to go with it,” said Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Remarkably, Burrow has now posted five career games of 400+ passing yards, the most by any player through his first three seasons.

“Any time you go down and score on the first drive on a big play like that, you think it could be one of those days,” said Burrow. “But it was really about the execution throughout the whole game.”

Burrow will look to keep things rolling in Week 8 when he and the Bengals travel to Cleveland for a primetime showdown with AFC North rival Browns.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bengals as -3.5 road favorites on the spread and -196 on the moneyline.