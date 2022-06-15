Bengals QB Joe Burrow Not Thinking About Second Contract
Paul Connor
One of the game’s brightest young stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be eligible for a new contract after the completion of the 2022 season – one where he should be paid lucratively.
However, even with that scenario in the not-so-distant future, Burrow remains focused on getting the Bengals back to the Super Bowl rather than on how many dollar signs he will see when he puts pen to paper.
Speaking with the reporters at the club’s minicamp, the 25-year-old said, “I mean, the market is just exploding. It’s crazy the number that these guys are putting up, and I think it’s well deserved. All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They’re being paid accordingly. But I’m not worried about [it]. I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven’t thought about it much right now.”
For the time being, Burrow will look to build on last year’s breakout season, in which he threw 34 touchdowns while leading the league with a 70.4 completion rate. The former LSU standout should be one of the top quarterbacks off the board in upcoming fantasy drafts.
